Denmark | The sale of the slimming drug has to be limited due to the high demand

The price of the pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk started to decline on Thursday due to limited manufacturing capacity.

DANISH pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk is currently unable to respond revolutionary to the demand for its popular slimming drug Wegovy, says, among other things The Financial Times (FT).

Wegovy is currently available in Denmark, Norway, Germany and the United States.

Especially in the United States, where Wegovy is sold the most, the availability of the drug is limited, and its production does not meet the demand.

The sale of the medicine in the country has had to be limited so that those who are already using it can continue to receive the medicine.

Novo Nordisk raised its earnings forecast on Thursday, but the market is uncertain whether the company will be able to meet demand for diet and diabetes drugs. The company’s stock fell by more than two percent on Thursday.

The company’s CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen said Bloomberg’s in the interview, that he is not worried but hopeful that maybe a treatment for obesity has finally been found.

According to the FT, Jørgensen said the company is also investing in drug manufacturing “more than ever”.

Novo Nordisk reported Tuesday that Wegovy reduces the risk of serious cardiovascular problems, such as stroke, by 20 percent in overweight people with underlying heart disease.

The announcement caused the company’s share price to rise by more than six percent on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk is now the second most valuable company in Europe in terms of market value, after the French luxury goods manufacturer LVMH.

The company’s share price has more than quadrupled since 2018.

According to Bloomberg, analysts believe that diet pills could become one of the biggest revolutions in the history of medicine.