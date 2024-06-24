Denmark|The Knuthenborg Museum of Evolution in Denmark hopes that parts of the 15-meter-long dinosaur skeleton sent from Utah can still be found.

15 meters the skeleton of a long dinosaur has disappeared on the way to Denmark, says a Dane Folketidende-magazine.

The parts of the skeleton were packed in several boxes in Utah and sent to the Knuthenborg Museum of Evolution in the municipality of Lolland, Denmark.

The skeleton was supposed to complement the museum’s exhibition from Tuesday.

“Apparently they [luurangon osat] are somewhere between Zurich and Lolland, but new information is coming in all the time”, the owner and director of the museum Christopher Knuth tells Folketidende.

“We’ve had an American team for several days waiting to collect the skeleton,” he added.

The director hopes that the packages can still be found and the exhibition can be completed already on Thursday.

Swedish news agency TT and Swedish newspapers Dagens Nyheter and Svenska Dagbladet titled the dinosaur skeleton that “lost the mail”.

However, there is still no exact information to what extent the disappearance would be the responsibility of the airlines and to what extent the postal service. There have been several stopovers on Luurango’s route.

Evolution Museum in Lolland opened last year and is part of the Knuthenborg Safari Park.

Its dinosaur collection includes, for example, “Big Joe”, which, according to the museum, is the world’s most perfectly preserved allosaurus skeleton.