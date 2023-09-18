Denmark | The artist who sent only the frames to the museum has to return the money he received for the work

According to the artist, returning the money would change the nature of the works.

Danish of the artist by Jens Haaning holds the court’s decision to return the money given by the Kunsten museum for the works of art, say the news agency AFP and the Danish Broadcasting Corporation, among others Danmarks Radio (DR).

Haaning received from the Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg Take the Money and Run that is, for his “Take the money and run” works, more than half a million Danish kroner, or more than 70,000 euros.

Haaning is known for his conceptual art that comments on power and inequality. Kunsten had asked him for new versions of his previous works, which featured bank statements of people’s average incomes.

The works should have presented average salaries in Denmark and Austria.

The museum hoped that the work would have consisted, for example, of banknotes placed in frames, as Haaning had previously done. Instead, Haaning delivered to the museum in 2021 two empty boards and kept the money for himself. According to Haaning, the exhibited works were a “humorous point of view” and “a reflection of how we value work”.

Legal on Monday ordered Haaning to return almost the entire amount. Haaning gets to keep his roughly EUR 3,000 fee.

Haaning told DR on Monday that the court’s decision was expected. However, he has no intention of returning the money, as doing so would change the nature of the works.

Haaning claims that he managed to “influence billions of people due to the publicity and coverage of his works”.

“At the end of the day, I’m just a dry academic who always wanted to do something that matters to people outside of the art world,” Haaning said, according to DR.

Haaning is now considering together with his lawyer whether it is worth appealing the verdict to the next court level.

According to AFP, Haaning said on a Danish TV channel on Monday that the museum has received significantly more money from the works than it invested in them.