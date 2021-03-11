The General Directorate of Health of Denmark announced today that temporarily suspends inoculation of AstraZeneca vaccine after ‘severe cases of thrombi’ in people who had received it. One of the cases is related to a death, the authorities of that country explained in a statement, highlighting, however, that it is still not possible to conclude that there is a relationship between the vaccine and thrombi. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has launched an investigation into the matter, according to the Danish Directorate-General for Health.

In Spain, for the moment, no unforeseen side effects have been identified neither in the AstraZeneca vaccine nor in the other two that are being inoculated, the one from Pfizer and Moderna. Until this Thursday, the Ministry of Health had distributed among the autonomies a total of 1,700,500 doses of AstraZeneca, although only slightly more than 725,000 have been inoculated, since the communities are making strategic reserves to be able to guarantee the second puncture.

“I want to convey a message of reassurance about the AstraZeneca vaccine. In Spain there have not been any cases and the relationship between the vaccine and the death of a person due to having received this formula has not yet been established. In Spain there is no case of thrombus related to the vaccine, only minor effects “, tried to reassure the head of Health, Carolina Darias, who asked” prudence and tranquility “in light of the news from Denmark.

The Public Health Commission agreed that this prophylaxis developed by the University of Oxford be reserved in Spain for essential personnel and other professionals, although always under 55 years of age due to the lack of previous clinical studies on the effectiveness of this formula among older people.

Although in Spain no serious cases related to this prophylaxis have been detected, the truth is that it is the formula that is causing the most setbacks despite the youth of those inoculated. In fact, last week, the Ministry of Health, in its latest update of the vaccination plan against the coronavirus, recommended taking one gram of acetaminophen before receiving AstraZeneca prophylaxis, as well as continue taking this analgesic every six hours if minor side effects appear after inoculation of this formula

The experts of the department headed by Carolina Darias changed the protocol to introduce the use of paracetamol after verifying that there are numerous cases in which people inoculated during the 24 hours after the puncture suffer side effects similar to those of an intense but brief flu, which they do not occur in people who have been immunized with messenger RNA formulas (Pfizer and Moderna).

In many cases these young and healthy people have had to take days off work to recover from the effects of prophylaxis, they point out from health sources. On the contrary, users of elderly or highly dependent residences, immunized with messenger RNA formulas, are hardly reporting problems, as admitted last week by Health officials, who recognized that in the case of AstraZeneca, in addition, the inoculation of the second dose is causing even more episodes of general malaise, although in the vast majority of cases of a mild and temporary nature.

It so happens that precisely this Thursday the Public Health Commission is going to study, after meeting and listening to the experts of the vaccination presentation, if it reviews the decision not to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to those over 55 years of age. In the light of the latest scientific evidence, especially the study published by Scottish health, it could be authorized up to 65 years, as Catalonia or Madrid have repeatedly claimed. France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Belgium or Andorra, among other countries, have lifted in recent days, to a greater or lesser extent, the veto of using this formula among the oldest. The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommended to use it for those over 65 years.