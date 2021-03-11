Denmark decided to discontinue the use of AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure due to fears related to the formation of blood clots in vaccinatedthe country’s health authority reported on Thursday.

The suspension comes “after reports of severe cases of blood clots in people who were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine, “said the National Health Agency, while underlining that” at the moment it cannot be concluded that there is a relationship between the vaccine and blood clots. “

On Monday, Austria announced that it had stopped administering a batch of vaccines produced by the Anglo-Swedish laboratory after the death of a 49-year-old nurse who succumbed to “severe bleeding disorders” within days of receiving it.

Four other European countries, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Luxembourg, immediately suspended vaccination with doses of this batch, which was delivered to 17 countries and included one million vaccines.

Denmark suspended for his peeryou use all of your AstraZeneca vaccines.

On Wednesday, a preliminary investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) highlighted that there was no link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and death in Austria.

As of March 9, only 22 cases of thrombosis had been reported for more than three million vaccinated people in the European Economic Area, according to the EMA.

“It is important to underline that we have not given up on the AstraZeneca vaccine, but we are pausing its use,” Danish agency director Søren Brostrøm said in the statement.

With information from AFP.

