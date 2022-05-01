“The Russian ambassador has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tomorrow,” Yebi Kofod wrote on Twitter.

“Another Russian violation of Danish airspace is absolutely unacceptable and worrisome, especially in the current situation,” Kofud was quoted by AFP as saying.

The accident occurred on Friday evening, when a Russian reconnaissance plane flew in Danish airspace east of Bornholm (Danish island) before entering Swedish airspace.

The Swedish Ministry of Defense had spoken on Saturday about the last part of these facts. “It’s a reconnaissance plane that has been in our airspace for a very short time,” said Henrik Mortensen, press attache at the Danish Ministry of Defense.

“Two Danish F-16s immediately intervened,” he added. The Russian plane then left Danish airspace.

Mortensen stressed that this type of accident is “rare”.

Unlike Sweden, where this issue is being debated, Denmark is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).