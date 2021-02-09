Denmark Submarine killer Madsen sentenced to prison last fall

Police stopped Madsen Prison just minutes after escaping. The return to prison took longer, as the police first had to make sure the imitation bombs made by Madsen were safe.

In Denmark the court sentenced a life prisoner on Tuesday Peter Madsenin one year and nine months in prison last October. In connection with the escape, Madsen briefly took the prison psychologist hostage and also threatened other Herstedvester prison staff.

Madsen had also made an object resembling a plaster weapon. He has said he has been preparing for an escape attempt for a year and a half.

Madsen sits on the life sentence of a Swedish journalist Kim Wallin murder. Madsen killed Wall in a submarine he built himself in 2017 and threw the shredded body into the sea.