Saturday, March 9, 2024
Denmark | Someone donated 17 million kroner to the chimpanzees at Copenhagen Zoo

March 9, 2024
A new outdoor park is being built for nine chimpanzees.

Copenhagen the zoo's chimpanzees have received a sizeable donation from an unknown benefactor. The donation of 17 million kroner (about 2.3 million euros) is to be used to build a new outdoor playground for the zoo's nine chimpanzees.

Zoo director Mads Frost Bertelsen tells in the bulletinthat for many years the zoo has hoped to be able to build a space for its monkeys where they can go outside freely.

“I look forward to the day when chimpanzees can crunch dry leaves, bask in the sun and splash in the rain whenever they want,” said Frost Bertelsen.

by Frost Bertelsen According to The current facilities for the chimpanzees were built in 1983. Construction work is scheduled to begin soon, and the shelter is scheduled to be ready in the fall.

In the herd of nine chimpanzees at the Copenhagen Zoo, there are a couple of females, one cub, one alpha male, one beta male and a number of young males. According to the zoo, there are now more young males in the herd than there would be in a herd living in the wild, and the composition of the herd may be changed in the future.

The chimpanzee is the closest ape species to humans. Chimpanzees can live to be over 40 years old.

