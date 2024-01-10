Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Press Split

Three cases, one perpetrator? A 32-year-old is charged in Denmark. The charges include kidnapping, rape and murder.

Lolland-Falster – A 17-year-old girl disappears in 2016 and is found dead in a lake after several months. A 15-year-old is kidnapped. And a 13-year-old girl is found raped and almost dead. Three shocking cases with a similar pattern. A 32-year-old man has now been charged in Denmark. He is said to be responsible for all three crimes.

Charges against 32-year-olds in Denmark: man probably responsible for three serious crimes

This was announced by the South Zealand and Lolland-Falster police prosecutor's office in Denmark. The man has been in custody since April 2023 and is accused of several crimes. The main hearing is scheduled to take place in May and June 2024 at the court in the industrial and port city of Næstved, around 80 kilometers southwest of the capital Copenhagen. In the case of the most recent crime, the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl in April 2023, he is accused of prolonged deprivation of liberty, rape and attempted murder.

“The charges were brought based on a thorough and objective assessment of the extensive material in the case,” said senior prosecutor Marie Bindslev. Previously unknown information will be made public in the upcoming trial. The police will not make any further comments until then.

Emilie Meng was found dead in Denmark in 2016. The alleged perpetrator is now being charged. (Archive image) © Ritzau Scanpix/Imago

Responsible for the death of Emilie Meng in 2016? Traces lead to the accused

The police It was also the case that was criticized for a long time for another crime that the 32-year-old is also accused of. It was about a case that had not been solved for years: the rape and murder of Emilie Meng, then 17 years old, who disappeared in July 2016. Her body was only found in a lake in December of the same year. Investigation results, such as DNA analyses, also lead to the 32-year-old defendant.

Police admit mistakes in investigation into Emilie Meng's death – and receive criticism from the press

The responsible police received massive criticism of the educational work. The newspaper Policies In the same year, reported incorrect and imprecise telecommunications data that the police had used. The witness interview was only carried out after repeated requests from the media. The police then cleared the station TV2 a claim that the investigation was negligent.

Kidnapping, rape, murder: defendant denies allegations

The third case: kidnapping and attempted rape of a then 15-year-old tutor. The defendant himself rejected the allegations. Only in the case of the 13-year-old did he admit his guilt. However, this is only partial. As his defense attorney reported, he denied attempting to kill.

Two children were kidnapped in Denmark on New Year's Eve. Perpetrators struck the father down. The police express dark suspicions. (mg)