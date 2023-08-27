Denmark | Several injured in a shooting in Copenhagen’s Christiania

According to the Danish newspaper, there are many people and ambulances.

Several people have been injured in a shooting in Copenhagen’s Christiania district on Saturday evening, the Copenhagen police say on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

The police were alerted to the scene at 19:25 local time, says the Dane Extra Blades.

“We are currently working intensively on site. There is a major police operation going on and we have already prepared an overview of what exactly has happened,” Copenhagen police duty chief Martin Kajberg told the newspaper.

According to an Ekstra Bladet reporter who was there, the intersection between Prinsessegaden and Bådmandsstræden is closed, and there are many people and several ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

Two ambulances have already left the scene, one of which was on an emergency run, reports Ekstra Bladet.