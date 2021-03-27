Denmark has been in the dilemma of what to do with the ghettos for almost 50 years. About thirty neighborhoods, mainly in large cities, are designated each year in a sort of blacklist. Entering or leaving it depends on factors such as the minimum income level, the unemployment rate, the education rate, the crime rate and, the most controversial in the opinion of the experts, the percentage of inhabitants of “non-Western” origin. Over the years, successive governments – of any color – have developed plans to wipe out these disadvantaged areas in pursuit of integrity. But behind the good intentions, many see in these programs a partisan use and even an excuse to unleash a certain xenophobia that is on the rise in the Scandinavian country, especially since 2007, when the ultra DF party broke into as a third force in the Folketing (Parliament). The Social Democratic government of Mette Frederiksen is now looking for a new formula that is already generating a stir in society.

After almost two years in power, the prime minister proposed two far-reaching measures a few days ago to address a debate that has dominated politics since the 1970s. On the one hand, get rid of the term ghetto to replace it with the expression “parallel societies.” On the other hand, lower the maximum number of “non-Western” residents that can reside in these areas from 50% to 30% in 2031, with the aim of more mixing. “It’s stupid. They change the name, but the policies remain the same ”, complains to the telephone Mohammed Aslam (54 years old), president of the neighborhood association of Mjølnerparken, one of the“ toughest ”ghettos in Copenhagen, according to the Government, with 1,493 population.

The 30% limitation proposed for these areas implies that many of the residents of immigrant origin have to leave their homes, for which they pay a very low rent compared to the rest of the neighborhoods, to settle in other areas where almost with in all probability the rents are much more expensive. But also that there are empty houses waiting for new neighbors. Of the 560 in the Mjølnerparken neighborhood, 50 are empty. The Government allows new tenants to be “non-Western” as long as they demonstrate a minimum purchasing power and that their stay is temporary with a limit of two years. For Westerners, on the other hand, there are no requirements. Mia Nyegaard, chairwoman of the Copenhagen City Council’s social affairs commission of the Radical Left party, says she agrees to promote a more mixed group of residents in disadvantaged areas, but disagrees with the government’s approach. “It is our responsibility as a society to make sure that the areas are attractive so that more people with more resources want to live there,” he says by email.

Kristina Bakaer Simonsen, a professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Aarhus, stresses, along with half a dozen experts consulted, that, “although the Government does not want to use the word ghetto, it continues to implement the same policies as its predecessor [de tinte conservador]”And that they were criticized by xenophobes, he illustrates in a telephone conversation, in which he insists on the complexity of a debate that is“ full of paradoxes and contradictions ”and that directly affects some 73,000 people in a country of almost six million. “The government’s definition for an area to be a ghetto is complicated because it requires that a percentage of the population be” non-Western ” [que incluye población original de los Balcanes], and that’s where the stigma is ”, illustrates the expert. “The fact of focusing on the ghettos suggests that what is outside works, but integration problems go in two directions,” he says, and then adds that the big problem is that the definition of “non-Western” also applies. to the children of immigrants, even those born on Danish soil.

This is the case of Aslam. He came to Mjølnerparken from Pakistan when he was only seven years old, but his four children, all now of legal age, were born in the Scandinavian country, speak Danish and feel Western. “But for the government they are still non-Western citizens,” he says on the phone. And they suffer the stigma.

Aslam has seen his neighborhood of four-story red brick buildings connected by parks and common areas grab the attention of politicians of all stripes for the past five years. “It seems that there is a competition to see who is more cruel against foreigners. People are getting more and more frustrated and very nervous about what might happen, ”he explains. And he assures that many deputies make the reality of these areas a problem to “manipulate public opinion and win votes.”

Noa Milman, Marie Curie Researcher in Sociology at the University of Copenhagen, thinks that the policies regarding the ghettos are only “symbolic”. In his opinion, this debate “dominates the anti-immigration discourse”, which has more to do with culture, class and ethnicity than with integration. “The real problem that the Government must tackle is poverty, education… but of all. Any policy must be implemented for everyone, universally. So pointing to the ghettos is just something symbolic, “he concludes. Morten Dahlin, MP for Venstre (Liberals), now in opposition, admits by email that the problems in these areas are manifold. “Too many people are unemployed, too many do not speak Danish and too many are not willing to follow the rules that we have agreed in Denmark. To deny that this has anything to do with culture or religion would be a lie: of course there is a cultural element, ”Dahlin acknowledges. The expert Bakaer Simonsen agrees with him, but insists that to tackle these problems “it is not constructive to focus only on those areas, nor to be guided by the ethnic group of its neighbors.”

Lise-Lotte Duch, who works with women drowned in the marginality, all immigrants and with little knowledge of the Danish language, tells by phone that she has observed a significant increase in xenophobia in society. He acknowledges that the ghettos are vulnerable areas and believes that the integration goal the government boasts is a good one, but has serious doubts as to how it is applied: “Removing the word ghetto and renaming these areas ‘parallel societies’ is still a way of stigmatize. What you have to do is work with these people, help them. And don’t speak ill of them ”, he says. Noa Milman is much more categorical: “Parallel societies are not, because in many respects they are integrated. Yes there are white Danes living in the ghettos, so they are mixed areas. It must be taken into account that they are specific areas within other larger areas ”, he concludes. The truth is that when walking through Nørrebro, the neighborhood where Mjølnerparken is located, multiculturalism, multiethnicity and the presence of Islam are evident; but also the coexistence between neighbors of different origins.

Sense of belonging

Torben Trataes, executive director of VIVE, the Danish center for the study of the social sciences, wields another concept, that of belonging. This expert assures that Denmark has a real integration problem, especially as a consequence of a “low sense of belonging of non-Western immigrants” that makes them concentrate in areas with low wages, high unemployment and crime rates. Duch, who lives near one of these areas, nevertheless says that he has always felt “safe.” In any case, Trataes, sparing in explanations, does not go into assessing whether the policies of the ghettos are good or bad, but assures that in recent years, the situation in these areas “has improved”, without specifying in what way.

Meanwhile, residents of ghettos like Mjølnerparken look forward to an uncertain future. Aslam has seen entire families decide in recent months to leave Mjølnerparken for fear that the administration will kick them out “at the last minute”. “We ask that they treat us like the rest of the population, with the same rights. Do not make citizenship a class A and class a class B! He concludes.