Denmark | Royal expert: Queen Maragareeta's decision to abdicate extraordinary

Margareta's successor, Crown Prince Frederik, has enjoyed popular popularity in the polls, but has also found himself in the middle of a betrayal scandal. A coronation ceremony is hardly organized for the successor.

in Denmark queen Margaret unexpectedly announced in his New Year's speech that he would abdicate on January 14.

Margaret leaves the throne to her son, the crown prince to Frederik.

A Swedish magazine specializing in royalty Aftonbladet supplier Jenny Alexandersson says the decision to abdicate is extraordinary.

“It's a big thing. Especially because in Denmark it is not customary for royals to abdicate. Usually you are king or queen until you die,” he told Aftonbladet.

Alexandersson estimates that Margareeta's health problems may have influenced her decision.

When the 83-year-old Margaret abdicates later this month, her reign will have lasted 52 years. Margaret became queen at the age of 31 when her father became king Frederick died in 1972.

Exceptional the decision has left many open questions about, for example, the queen's position within the royal family.

of Denmark prime minister's office already announced that the Queen will continue to be referred to as Her Majesty.

Instead, it is still open what kind of role Margareeta will take in the royal family or how she plans to spend her time in the future, says Danish public radio DR.

of DR according to it, it is unlikely that a coronation ceremony would be organized for Margareta's successor in the manner of, for example, Britain. Instead, the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen proclaims Frederik as king after a meeting of the Danish Council of State at Christiansborg Palace.

Queen Margareeta has been very popular among the people, as have her followers. According to the news agency NTB, future King Frederik is his wife's crown princess Mary's with enjoyed great popularity in the polls. The couple has four children.

Norwegian Aftenposten– magazine, however, the crown prince's reputation has been somewhat taxed by the scandals that ended up on the pages of gossip magazines. They started when the Spanish media published pictures of the crown prince and a Spanish television star Genoveva Casanova with and claimed that they had spent the night together.

The Danish royal house said it would not comment on the rumours. However, that did not prevent many experts specializing in the royal family from publicly criticizing the crown prince for a lack of judgment.

Some experts told Aftenposten that Frederik's ascension to the kingship could put the case back on the backburner.

In terms of profile, the new crown prince has been described as more ordinary than his mother. He is described as a sports fanatic who, among other things, has participated in the 54-kilometer cross-country race Birkebeinerrennet organized in Norway.

Frederik has worked, for example, at the Danish UN delegation in New York and Paris.