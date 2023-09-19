“The people of Niger are on the verge of disaster, which could lead to a possible influx of refugees. Naturally, we cannot ignore this situation,” the minister told Politiken newspaper.

He stressed that the countries of the Global South are currently considered “the highest priority in light of the war in Ukraine, the coups in Africa, and Denmark’s candidacy for membership in the Security Council.”

The details have not yet been finalized, but Denmark does not plan to resume its entire aid program to Niger, worth 920 million kroner ($132 million), over five years, according to the minister.

In early September, Doctors Without Borders urged countries to resume their aid to put an end to what it described as “collective punishment” against the people of Niger, after sanctions were imposed following the coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The United Nations has sounded the alarm about food insecurity in Niger, where more than three million people pay their taxes.

More than 3.3 million people, or about 13 percent of the population, live in Niger in a serious state of food insecurity, according to UN agencies.

The United Nations warned that this situation may get worse, with the prices of food commodities rising by 21 percent a month ago.

The United Nations expressed its concern about restrictions on humanitarian access, adding that “more than seven million people, or about 28 percent of the population, may fall into a state of serious food insecurity due to rising prices and income losses resulting from the current political crisis.”