According to a report, the special ship from Russia had a mini-submarine with gripper arms. Experts are now weighing whether it was involved in the Nord Stream explosions.

Copenhagen – There is a new lead in the Nord Stream explosions in the Baltic Sea. According to the Danish military, a few days before the incident, a Russian special ship was in the vicinity of the detonation sites. It confirmed the newspaper informationthat a patrol ship took 26 pictures of the “SS-750” on September 22, 2022 east of the island of Bornholm.

Four days later, there were several explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines near Bornholm. The authorities assume sabotage. It is unclear who is responsible for this. In Germany, Denmark and Sweden ongoing investigations.

German government politicians warn again and again against hasty conclusions and warn to wait for the end of the investigations. Moscow, on the other hand, had the “Anglo-Saxons” – so British and Americans – blamed.

Expert on Nord Stream explosions: “Timing is special”

Already had in mid-April information reports that on September 22, the Danish patrol boat P524 Nymfen took a total of 112 photos of Russian ships near the lines. T-online At the end of March, citing information from security circles and publicly available data, Russian military ships had allegedly operated at the crime scenes a few days before the attacks on the pipelines – including the “SS-750”.

The “SS-750” features a mini-submarine with grabbers. The Swedish researcher and intelligence expert Joakim von Braun agreed that it was designed for underwater operations information. Another expert, Oliver Alexander, was quoted in the report released Thursday evening (April 27) as saying the ship could theoretically have been in the area for other reasons. “But the timing, to be in this place at this point in time, that’s special,” he said.

Nord Stream explosions: Ukraine dismisses involvement as ‘ridiculous’

In March, the media in Germany, the USA and Great Britain published information about the possible course of events. According to this, a group of six with forged passports is said to have rented a yacht and unnoticed placed the explosive devices in a water depth of a good 80 meters. The media had speculated about the alleged involvement of a pro-Ukrainian group. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated an involvement of Ukraine as “ridiculous”.

At the end of September, four leaks in the two pipelines from Russia to Germany were discovered after explosions near Bornholm. The Swedish security authorities had determined in November that it had been serious sabotage – but without naming a culprit. (dpa/frs)