Denmark, a new law infuriates Charlie Hebdo. Here’s what the Scandinavian government has decided

There Denmark she is worried and following tensions with her neighbor Sweden after the facts related to the burned Koran which led to the raising of the terrorism alert, he took a historic decision. In the Scandinavian country the crime of “blasphemyIt had been canceled in Denmark in 2017 after being in force for 334 years. The government has now proposed a law to “prohibit the inappropriate treatment of subjects with religious meaning important for a religious community”. Harsh reaction of the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

The newspaper – reports Sky TG 24 – was released today on newsstands with an appeal to warn Danish citizens of the danger they run with the project of “medieval” law which aims to restore the crime of “blasphemy” in their country. If the bill does not concern “verbal or written expression”which includes caricatures, it exposes anyone who burns or abuses, for example, a Koranone Biblea Torah or a crucifix, to a heavy fine and two years in prison“.

