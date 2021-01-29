Former Danish Foreign Minister Uffe Ellemann-Jensen is convinced that Russia, under the presidency of Vladimir Putin, has regained its status as a military superpower. He expressed this opinion in his article for the publication Berlingske…

The ex-minister focused on the updated and well-trained ground forces, which have shown their effectiveness in Syria. In addition, he praised the modernization of the air force and, in particular, the air defense system.

As Ellemann-Jensen noted, Russia manages to remain a superpower thanks to its nuclear arsenal.

At the same time, the author of the article also pointed out the weaknesses of the Russian military-industrial complex, in particular, the naval forces, which are not suitable for large operations in the world’s oceans, while the submarines, according to him, are modern and well-armed.

However, according to the former head of the Danish foreign policy department, all the shortcomings of the military-industrial complex are compensated by the power in other areas.

On November 2, the British edition of The Economist published an article claiming that no country in the world is capable of recovering its military potential as quickly as Russia has done. The author of the material, in particular, drew attention to the resources that were directed to the modernization of high-precision weapons, including the Iskander complexes, the Kalibr and Kh-101 missiles.