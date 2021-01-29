Former Danish Foreign Minister Uffe Ellemann-Jensen has admitted that Russia has regained its military superpower status under President Vladimir Putin. He expressed this opinion in an article for the Berlingske, reports “Inosmi”.

He noted the updated and well-trained ground forces, which have shown their effectiveness in Syria. In addition, the former minister praised the modernization of the air force. He added that Russia remains a superpower thanks to its nuclear arsenal.

At the same time, Ellemann-Jensen stressed that there are weaknesses in the Russian military-industrial complex, which are compensated by power in other areas. As an example, he cited the naval forces, which are not suitable for large operations in the world’s oceans.

In June 2019, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not seek superpower status because it does not want to impose its influence on other countries. According to him, Russia does not want to return “to the state in which the Soviet Union was,” which it imposed on its neighbors, including Eastern Europe, the way of life and the political system. “This is counterproductive, it is too expensive and has no historical perspective,” Putin said.