Denmark, Queen Margrethe has abdicated: her son is King Frederick

Queen Margrethe of Denmark formally abdicated, handing over the throne to her son, who became King Frederick Over 100 thousand people attended the event. The 83-year-old monarch signed the declaration of abdication at the Council of State in Christiansborg Palace, with her 55-year-old son sitting to her right. A small puppet in the shape of a kangaroo appeared among the crowd that cheered her, because the new Queen Mary was born in Hobart, Tasmania (Australia). Wearing a magenta dress, Margrethe signed her abdication. After doing so, she stood up and motioned for her son to take her place and said “God save the king” as he left the room.



READ ALSO: Taiwan, Lai's victory will raise tensions. US delegation already arriving

Denmark, over 100 thousand subjects for Frederick X: “I hope to be a king who unites”

“My hope is to become a unifying king. It is a task I have approached all my life. It is a task I undertake with pride, respect and joy.” These are the first words of Frederick X, new king of Denmark, spoken from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace, seat of the Copenhagen Parliament, in front of over 100 thousand jubilant subjects who welcomed him with applause. The king, visibly emotional, also paid homage to her queen mother Margaret II who abdicated today, calling her an ''extraordinary'' regent. Shortly before, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had proclaimed him king by pronouncing three times the formula “Long live King Frederick the Tenth” of Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. The new Queen Mary, born in Australia, then joined Frederick X on the balcony together with her four children, including the new Crown Prince Christian. An activist for women's rights, Mary kissed the new monarch in front of his subjects.

Mattarella: “Best wishes to His Majesty Federico

The president of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellain a message sent to His Majesty Frederick long and prosperous reign at the service of the Danish people, to which for over fifty years Queen Emerita Margrethe dedicated her best energies – concludes the Head of State – with exemplary dedication”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

