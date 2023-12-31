COPENHAGEN. Queen Margaret II of Denmark he announced that he will abdicate on January 14th. The monarch will turn 84 next April. During the traditional New Year's speech broadcast on Danish TV, the queen, on the throne for 52 years, announced that she will leave the throne to her son, «Crown Prince Frederick».

Very popular figure, the sovereign, widowed since 2018suffered a major injury in February back surgery which prevented her from appearing in public until April. “The operation sparked thoughts about the future, that the time had come to pass on responsibilities to the next generation,” the 83-year-old queen said.

Having ascended the throne following the death of her father in 1972, the queen, an intellectual and polyglot, contributed to modernizing the monarchy. After the death of her distant cousin Elizabeth II, Margrethe is the last sovereign to reign in Europe.

According to a recent survey, more than 80% of Danes declare themselves monarchists and last year thousands attended the 50th anniversary celebration. «Many of us have never known another monarch. Queen Margerita is the very embodiment of Denmark and, over the years, she has given voice and feelings to who we are as a people and as a nation,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said immediately after the queen's announcement.