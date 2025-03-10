The next Christmas will be the last chance to send a Postal Mail congratulation card in Denmark. The Postnord postal company has announced its decision to stop delivering letters, a quite disused and deficient service to focus on the parcel service. The last letter will be distributed on December 30. With that last letter, the company will end a mission that the Danish State has lent during the last four centuries and a way of understanding the communication that even literary peaks came to reach and that disappears in great steps of our reality. The 90% decrease in the volume of the correspondence delivered, from the more than 1.4 billion letters in the year 2000 by just under 200 million in 2024, justifies the decision of the Danish state.

This change of it will take place according to a scheduled calendar. As a preliminary step from June, the more than 1,500 red mailboxes will be dismantled that adorn the streets of the country. On December 18, the last postal label will be sold and, until that day, the Danes will be able to deliver letters, commercial letters, direct mail and magazine mail at the postnord offices. On December 29, only quick letters, certified and those carried out by receipt will be admitted. December 30 is reserved for some delay or delivery that is complicated: that will be the last letter. Postnord guarantees the reimbursement of their value from those who had bought stamps and do not use them this year. They can recover their money in 2026, although for a limited time.

The disappearance of the postal mail will result in a reduction in employment. Of the 4,500 jobs, 1,500 will be eliminated. In neighboring Germany, where the final decision has not yet been made because the delay in the digitalization of the State still requires part of the bureaucracy through postal mail, Deutsch Post has also announced a cut of 8,000 employees, with the same strategy although more progressive.

A service that started on horseback

The nostalgic and the misfits will be left, perhaps, the postal service that offers a private company, as suggested by the Minister of Danish transport, Thomas Danielsen. “It will be up to the Ministry of Transportation, for example, through tender, who will be in charge of this task in the future,” he said in a statement. But a structure similar to the one Postnord assumed in 1995 and that since 1624 had also made the state postvaesenet, created by King Christian IV. The service began providing on horseback, until in 1781 it was endowed with carriages and in 1844 went to the railroad. The first mailboxes were installed by the company in 1851 and part of the originals are still preserved, which will now be destined for a museum service.









In Spain we can still send letters for some time. The Government expanded in December by decree and up to 2030 the designation of mails as an operator to provide the Universal Postal Service (SPU), recognized as the set of postal services that must be permanently guaranteed throughout the territory, with certain quality standards and affordable prices for users.

Correos receives compensation for the additional cost that involves complying with this deficit service and the SPU includes national and cross -border, ordinary and certified shipments, postcards and cards up to 2 kilograms of weight. The profitable part of the service is the one for the packages, which online purchases have raised to exponential levels and that is what will now focus on Denmark in Denmark.