A joint statement, adopted following talks held, on Wednesday in New York, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad, Nasser Bourita, with the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, stated that “the self-government plan that… In 2007, Morocco made a serious and reliable contribution to the ongoing international process and a good basis for an agreed-upon solution among all parties,” the Maghreb Arab Press reported.

In the joint statement, the two parties renewed their support for the process led by the United Nations and the Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, as well as for efforts to reach a peaceful solution acceptable to all parties to this conflict, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Denmark’s new position falls within the framework of international movements led by Moroccan King Mohammed VI, in support of the autonomy plan and Morocco’s sovereignty over its desert. It also confirms the main trend in Europe, and all parts of the European continent.