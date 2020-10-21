Denmark Police: Submarine killer Peter Madsen got help with his escape attempt

Danish police say they suspect Madsen received help from one or more people.

Stockholm

Lifetime conviction for murder of a seated inventor Peter Madsen tried to escape a Copenhagen prison on Tuesday. Now Danish police say they suspect Madsen got help from one or more people.

The Danish and Swedish media report.

Madsen is being questioned in court today in Glostrup outside Copenhagen. In addition to his escape from prison, he is charged with, among other things, deprivation of liberty and intimidation of prison staff. According to Madsen’s lawyer, he admits all charges, he says Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

Madsen tried to escape Herstedsvester prison on Tuesday after 10 a.m. local time. After a brief escape, police arrested Madsen less than a mile from the prison.

Madsen escaped from prison by threatening guards with a pistol-like object. In addition, he took a prison psychologist hostage.

“The gun was real, so at the gate, the prison guards didn’t dare take risks because of the hostage because they estimated he was in danger of death. They decided to open the gate. I support this decision. We must not put anyone at risk of death, ”said a representative of the Danish Prison Association Bo Yde Sørensen commented on Tuesday.

Prison guards are said to have chased Madsen but stopped the chase when a threatening situation arose.

Police said Madsen was found in a van she was believed to have jumped on after leaving prison. Police do not believe the driver of the car has anything to do with the matter.

Madsen was wearing a bomb-looking instrument, and he threatened the police with detonating the bomb.

Police took Madsen to a safe distance, after which armed police monitored him. A police bomb squad was also present. Police later said there was no indication that there were genuine explosives on the belt.

District Court sentenced Madsen in April 2018 from murder to life imprisonment.

Madsen admitted at the trial that he had cut off a Swedish journalist Kim Wallin body and threw the pieces into the sea, but he did not admit at the time that he had murdered Wall. Madsen was also convicted of sexual offenses and violation of the grave.

He appealed to the Court of Appeal over the length of his sentence but not his guilt. The Court of Appeal upheld the judgment.

Last month, Madsen publicly admitted to killing Wall for the first time.

Madsen pleaded guilty in a documentary series in which she is interviewed over the phone.