Denmark | Police are looking for two men suspected of shooting Christiania

in Denmark An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting in Copenhagen’s Christiania. However, the police are looking for more suspects in connection with the shooting, as the 18-year-old is not believed to have been part of the duo that opened fire last night.

According to media reports, the events started when two masked men went to Christiania on Saturday evening, where drug dealing takes place. At the scene, the men fired shots outside, after which they went to a nearby building and shot dead a man in his thirties there. The man was hit by six shots.

The police have said that the victim was known in motorcycle gang circles. According to the police, the possibility cannot be ruled out that the shooting was related to disputes between gangs in the Christiania area.

Four people were also wounded in the shooting. The police said on Saturday that the condition of one of the wounded was critical but stable. The others were slightly wounded.

Arrested An 18-year-old man is suspected of having participated in the planning of the murder and the escape of the two suspects. According to the man’s lawyer, he denies having committed the crime.

Earlier, another suspect was also arrested for Christiania’s shooting, but he was released after questioning, told Copenhagen police messaging service on X (formerly Twitter).

The information about the shooting came on Saturday evening around 8:30 local time.

According to the Swedish news agency TT, the residents of Christiania have demanded that the police stop the open drug trade in the area. The police have said that the grip of criminal organizations has recently tightened in the area.