Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s bloc depends on votes from Danish territories to secure majority | Photo: EFE/EPA/Liselotte Sabroe

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s centre-left coalition won the most votes in Denmark’s parliamentary elections on Tuesday, but will depend on votes from Danish territories to secure a majority.

Frederiksen’s bloc won 87 seats, while the centre-right coalition won 72 seats. The current prime minister’s centre-left bloc has three seats from the Faroe Islands and Greenland, regions that traditionally vote left, to get the 90 needed for a majority (the Danish Parliament has 179 seats).

The results of Greenland (two seats) should be known on Wednesday (2).

The election in Denmark was scheduled for 2023, but was brought forward because Frederiksen’s own Social Liberal Party threatened her with a vote of no confidence if she did not call an election.

The reason for the revolt was the killing of millions of mink, animals similar to the ferret, after it was discovered that they were reservoirs of the Covid-19 virus and that there was a risk of contamination of humans.