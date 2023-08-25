Home page politics

The Koran is the holy book of Islam. © Bernd Thissen/dpa

Public burnings of the Koran during the summer caused a lot of trouble. For security reasons, Denmark now wants to classify the burning of holy scriptures as a criminal offence.

Copenhagen – Denmark wants to punish the burning of the Koran or other holy scriptures with up to two years in prison. The public burning of the Koran, the Bible or the Torah will be a criminal offense in the future, said Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard in Copenhagen.

This is the government’s response to sharp protests in Muslim countries in recent months, which have also led to problems in bilateral cooperation. So far, freedom of expression in Denmark is so broad that the actions have had no legal consequences.

Step to reduce the threat of terrorism

“These are acts of mockery that harm the security of Danes both abroad and at home,” Hummelgaard said. It’s not about what you’re allowed to think and say, but about more civil ways of expressing yourself.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said the move was an important signal. Since several public burnings of the Koran during the summer, the threat of terrorism in the country has increased significantly.

The Swedish government is also examining to what extent the regulations for public gatherings can be changed. The terror network al-Qaeda had called for attacks against EU members in an alleged statement in view of the burning of the Koran in Sweden and Denmark. dpa