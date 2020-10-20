Sentenced to life imprisonment in April 2018 for the murder of the journalist, the 49-year-old inventor escaped Tuesday by taking a supervisor hostage.

Dane Peter Madsen, sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a home-made submarine, was arrested on Tuesday October 20 near Copenhagen after managing to escape from his prison, it has been reported. learned from the authorities.

After being initially surrounded by police on the outskirts of Albertslund prison on the outskirts of Copenhagen, the prisoner was finally arrested and “evacuated from the premises” at midday, Danish police said on Twitter.

The police had previously confirmed to AFP his brief escape attempt, which led him to a few hundred meters from the penitentiary center where he is serving his sentence. According to the Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet, this escape took place around 10 a.m. (French time). Peter Madsen allegedly threatened prison staff with an object “gun-like” and took a hostage before escaping.

According to witnesses quoted by the media, he was driving a white van when he was surrounded by police, a few hundred meters from the prison.

However, he was not immediately arrested: before his arrest, he remained for a long time sitting in the grass and leaning against a row of trees, surrounded by two police officers lying on the ground, weapons pointed at the detainee, according to the images. disseminated by the media. This long arrest was due to the fact that the fugitive claimed to have a bomb, according to them.

Peter Madsen, a 49-year-old inventor, was convicted in April 2018 for the murder of journalist Kim Wall, 30, who came to interview him aboard his submarine in August 2017. During the trial, he admitted chopping up the young woman’s lifeless body before dumping it in the Baltic Sea, but maintained that her death was accidental. Last month, however, he admitted his guilt for the first time, in a documentary broadcast on Danish television. “There is only one culprit and it’s me”, did he declare.