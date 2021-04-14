Denmark will suspend definitive form the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID, health authorities reported on Wednesday. Is he first country to leave completely the drug created by the pharmacist and the University of Oxford.

Despite the opinions of the European regulator and the WHO in favor of its use, “the vaccination campaign in Denmark continues without AstraZeneca vaccine“said the director of the National Health Agency, Søren Brostrøm, at a press conference.

This determination comes after Copenhagen decided to discontinue its use for five weeks, after the appearance of unusual cases of thrombosis in several European countries. This Thursday ended the three-week period decreed at the end of March for cContinue with unusual case studies.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) stated that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks. Photo: AP

Tanja Erichsen, a senior official at the Danish Medicines Agency, stated that the authorities “agree” with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that the vaccine is “effective”, but reiterated that, due to the epidemiological situation in Denmark, “it is better” to stop using the vaccine.

The roughly 150,000 people who received one dose of that vaccine will be offered another for their second dose, according to authorities.

The suspension of AstraZeneca, of which Denmark has purchased 2.4 million doses, will cause a delay of several weeks in the vaccination schedule of this Nordic country, which intended to have its entire population immunized at the end of July.

Denmark had been the first to suspend vaccination with AstraZeneca on March 11, a decision that was later followed by most European countries, although they resumed the process when the European Medicines Agency (EMA) assured that there was no evidence of a direct relationship with detected cases of thrombosis.

However, some countries have reserved its use for people over 60 years of age, such as Germany and Sweden, while Norway will announce in a few days what decision it will make on the vaccine, also suspended for a month.

In his previous appearance, on March 25, the Danish Medicines Agency argued the suspension prolongation due to the need to finish studying several unusual cases, although he defended the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.

Denmark has registered a dead with this clinical picture, which includes low number of platelets, clots in blood vessels and bleeding; and a couple of cases of deaths with similar symptoms that had not yet been analyzed at the end of March.

With information from EFE