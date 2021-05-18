A country is breaking free: Denmark is opening all institutions that have been closed so far. The corona numbers allow it. One thing remains closed, however.

Copenhagen – saunas, water parks, zoos and amusement parks: Denmark lifts further corona restrictions * on. This was decided by the government of the Scandinavian country on the night of Tuesday, May 18, 2021. As of Friday, almost all facilities within the country that have previously been closed will reopen – except for nightclubs and discos.

Restaurants, bars, gyms and many other facilities have already been opened in previous easing phases. The majority of Danish students have been back in face-to-face classes for a long time. Students can now return to the universities completely, the same applies to evening and music schools. Other sports, leisure and club activities are also possible again.

Denmark's corona numbers have recently increased in the wake of the easing, but are still at a relatively low and relatively stable level.