India’s star badminton player Kidambi Srikanth, who is making a comeback after a seven-month break due to Corona virus, defeated Jason Anthony Ho Shui in a straight game here on Thursday to make it to the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open.The fifth seeded Indian defeated her Canadian opponent 21-15 21-14 in just 33 minutes in the second round of the men’s singles. This Super 750 tournament is the only tournament to be held in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) calendar this year.

Corona spoiled everything

BWF (The Badminton World Federation) had to cancel several tournaments due to the corona virus epidemic and postpone the Asian leg and the World Tour Finals until January next year. Srikanth, the former world number one and currently number 14, will next take on the winner of the match between second seed Tien Chen Chow of Chinese Taipei and Enhat Nguyen of Ireland.

Lakshya Sen’s combat

India’s Lakshya Sen will also face local contender Haines Christian Solberg Vittingas in the second round today. Shubhankar Dey and Ajay Jayaram lost in the first round matches on Wednesday.