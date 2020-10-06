Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap decided to withdraw from the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament on Tuesday. The tournament will be played from 13 October in Odense, which will resume the international calendar following an interruption due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.The BWAFF World Tour was halted following the All England Championship in March. London Olympic bronze medalist Saina said, ‘I have pulled out of Denmark Open. I have decided to start the session with the Asian Tour in January.

Saina and Kashyap had sent their entries to participate in the tournament with a prize money of seven and a half million dollars (about five and a half crores) and also sent their consent letter to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) last month.

The World Badminton Association (BWF) had earlier postponed three Asia competitions (in November) to 2021 in addition to the Thomas and Uber Cup finals (October 3 to 11). Denmark Masters (20–25 October) was also canceled. The Denmark Open is thus the only World Tour event to be held for the rest of the season.

Asked about fitness pyre, Saina, who won the Commonwealth Games twice, said, “Injury is not an issue, but if there were three tournaments, it would have made sense to go there.” I made up my mind to return from the Asian Tour in January.

With the removal of the former number one player in the world rankings, there will be no Indian participation in women’s singles in Odense as world champion PV Sindhu has already withdrawn her name. Kashyap, ranked 24 in the world rankings, also decided to withdraw from the tournament for similar reasons.

The player, who reached the quarter-finals at the London Olympics, said, “I also feel that going there for a tournament is not worth the risk.” It would be better to start the session with the Asian Tour from January. Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth, Yuva Lakshya Sen, Ajay Jayaram and Shubhankar Dey will present the Indian challenge at the Denmark Open.