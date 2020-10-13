India’s young shuttler Lakshya Sen returned to the badminton court to qualify for the second round of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament here. Target on Tuesday defeated World No. 77 France’s Kristo Popov 21-9 21-15 in straight games to advance to the pre-quarterfinals in the men’s singles. The world number-27 Indian player took this match in 36 minutes.

In the second round, the target can be faced by Wittingas of Denmark. Meanwhile, former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth, who won the title here three years ago, will begin his campaign against World No-52 England’s Toby Penty.

Read, Saina Nehwal’s family with Parineeti, shuttler shared photo

At the same time, Ajay Jayaram will start his campaign with a fight against local player World No-3 Anders Antonson while Mascot de Canada’s Jason Anthony.

There is no challenge for India in the women’s section as Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have already withdrawn their names from the tournament. The Super-750 tournament is scheduled to be played in Denmark, until 18 October. The international calendar has resumed following the blockage caused by the Kovid-19 epidemic. The World Badminton Association (BWF) had earlier canceled the Thomas and Uber Cup finals as well as Denmark Masters.