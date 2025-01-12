Good news before the start of this first handball World Cup in three countries: When it comes to running routes, things could have been worse for the German national team. The French, for example, who are traditionally considered one of the favorites, have to travel farther and more often. France plays the preliminary round in the Croatian coastal town of Poreč; The first parade is scheduled for the main round, 350 kilometers further to Varaždin. If coach Guillaume Gille’s team reaches the quarter-finals, they will move on to Zagreb (another 90 kilometers). And if she reaches the semi-finals, the plane will have to come: The semi-finals will take place in the Norwegian capital Oslo, as will the final.

Poreč, Varaždin, Zagreb, Oslo: That’s a lot of traveling. The competitive disadvantage becomes particularly clear when looking at the path of two competitors: Norway and Sweden are holding their entire tournament at one location, in Oslo.

And the Germans? Take the bus to the preliminary round in Herning, Denmark and, if successful, you can stay there until the end of the main round. The first six games in one place, at least the French would like that prospect. If Germany reaches the quarter-finals, their only move would be to Oslo.

The German players know about these advantages. The mere fact of not having to fly across half of Europe between a possible quarter-final and semi-final can be of great value. It is “a question of equal opportunities when one team has to go on a long trip before the semi-finals and others don’t,” says Timo Kastening, the German right winger. The travel expenses for French fans are also much higher than for Germans, Norwegians or Swedes. Kastening feels that it is “a great shame if fans who would otherwise have supported their team stay at home.”

There are hardly any countries left that have the confidence to host a handball World Cup on their own

But you have to get used to such scenarios in world handball. 32 countries now take part in world title fights, compared to 24 a few years ago. There are hardly any national handball associations left that dare to run a mammoth tournament with 108 games in three weeks on their own. Just in terms of costs, hall capacities and organizational effort. This is possible in Germany with its numerous large arenas for more than 10,000 spectators, which is why the German Handball Federation (DHB) is organizing the 2027 World Cup without a partner. Afterwards, in 2029, Germany will be there again as a co-partner of the French, before three countries (Denmark, Iceland, Norway) share the organization again in 2031.

It looks similar at European Championships. Germany did it alone in 2024; In 2026, 2028 and 2030, three countries will share the organization. This leads to alliances that seem unexpected at first glance: in 2028, the neighboring countries Spain and Portugal will join forces, which makes geographical sense. Because a third partner was needed, the choice was: Switzerland.

Another thing that stands out: It is often the same nations that apply for the tournaments. In 2021 the world tournament went to Egypt, after which only Europeans were accepted. If you take the World and European Championships together, Germany will host three more major tournaments by 2032 (World Cup 2027, World Cup 2029, European Championship 2032). The Danes have won an impressive number of two World Cups (2025, 2031) and two European Championships (2026, 2030). A problem? Although diversity suffers, full halls and a great atmosphere are guaranteed in these countries. The parent associations IHF and EHF know this.

However, the Herning location has one disadvantage for the Germans at this World Cup: it is home to Denmark’s largest multi-purpose hall, the extremely atmospheric Jyske Bank Boxen (15,000 spectators), which the successful Danish team calls their “living room” and where even Lady Gaga is located occurs. Otherwise, Herning is small. 50,000 inhabitants, hardly any hotels, which is why the German team lives 40 kilometers away in larger Silkeborg during the first phase of the tournament. It seems strange that the large Royal Arena in the capital Copenhagen (12,500 spectators) was not taken into account in the award.