New script twist on the vaccination schedule in Europe. Denmark, Norway and Iceland have decided this Thursday to suspend the inoculation with the AstraZeneca vaccine until the European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not clarify whether the administration of the drug is related to several cases of thrombi in patients who they had received it in different EU countries. Copenhagen has announced that vaccination will be suspended for the next 14 days, while Oslo has left the horizon open until there is “more information”, according to a spokesman for the Public Health Agency. Finland, for the moment, continues with immunizations, although it closely follows the decisions of its Nordic neighbors. Six other countries, Austria, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and the last one, Italy, have been announcing these days the suspension of a specific batch of the vaccine, which has also been distributed in Spain, due to its possible relationship with cases of thrombosis.

The EMA, for the time being, has recommended continuing to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine while it continues to investigate cases of thrombosis. “The position of the EMA’s safety committee is that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks and can continue to be administered while the cases of thromboembolic events are investigated,” says the agency in a note released this Thursday afternoon, in the which points out that as of March 10, 30 of these events have been registered among five million vaccinated, a figure not higher than that which usually occurs among the general population

The EMA note comes after the announcement on Twitter by Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke that his country was canceling vaccinations with the Anglo-Swedish doses. “As a precautionary measure, the health authorities have suspended AstraZeneca’s vaccination following a sign of a possible serious side effect in the form of fatal blood clots. Currently it is not possible to conclude if there is a connection [con la vacuna]. We act early [el caso] it must be thoroughly investigated, ”Heunicke announced. Hours later, neighboring Norway also suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca, citing the same precautionary reasons. “We have decided to suspend it until we have more information,” confirmed by email a spokesman for the Norwegian Institute for Public Health (FHI), which ensures the decision is based on what happened this morning in Denmark. Iceland has been the third country to put the handbrake on the pharmaceutical company.

Copenhagen’s drastic decision responds to a preventive attitude to the death of a Danish citizen from a blood clot after having received a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca formula. A spokeswoman for the Danish Health Agency insists in a telephone conversation with EL PAÍS that “this death cannot be related to the AstraZeneca vaccine”, but that, by way of prevention, the Scandinavian country has decided to “suspend” the inoculations during the next 14 days to start an investigation into what happened. At the moment, neither the age nor the sex of the deceased have been made public, nor how many days have passed since the puncture until the person in question died. In total, 142,102 people have been vaccinated in Denmark with the AstraZeneca dose. In Norway, 121,820 people have received this drug, which is suspended “until further notice,” according to a statement. Iceland had immunized 9,000 people with this vaccine, according to the public broadcaster, RUV. Órólfur Guðnason, the Icelandic state epidemiologist, estimates that the suspension in the country will not last more than a few days.

Geir Bukholm, the Norwegian state epidemiologist, has insisted that stopping vaccination “does not mean that vaccination with AstraZeneca is not recommended in the future.” But despite the fact that the Norwegian authorities believe that the drug has “good documentation”, in reference to the data from previous analyzes, and to the calming messages to the public that the authorities launch in their press conferences, the Norwegian statement reveals that “Some cases of blood clots have been reported shortly after vaccination” occurring “mainly in the elderly.”

The Danish government, however, prefers to keep the focus outside its borders: “Across Europe, a small number of serious cases of blood clots have been reported in connection with the vaccination of AstraZeneca”, assures the authorities through a extensive statement, which requires the European Medicines Agency to initiate an investigation in this regard. “It is unacceptable [que las vacunas tengan] side effects. (…) Therefore, we respond early [para ver] if there is the slightest sign of a possible risk with the vaccine ”, he concludes. The suspension, explains the Danish Health Agency, applies to the entire population of the country (almost six million inhabitants), whether they have received the first dose or not. Those who have been vaccinated will receive an official letter in the next few days explaining how to act in the event of possible adverse effects, according to the local press. Almost a million people between 65 and 84 years should be immunized as soon as possible in Denmark, for which the authorities are going to dedicate the other vaccines that currently exist on the market: Pfizer and Moderna.

The pharmacist in question has said that it is already officially aware of the Danish Government’s decision, and has considered that “it is not appropriate” to comment on “specific individual cases”, according to the newspaper with the largest circulation in the country, Jyllands-Posten. “Patient safety is one of AstraZeneca’s top priorities. The authorities have clear and strict standards of efficacy and safety when approving any new drug, and this also includes AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine. The safety of this vaccine has been extensively studied in Phase 3 clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirm that the vaccine was generally well tolerated, “the company responded in a statement.

Company sources have explained to EL PAÍS that it falls within the usual protocols to stop the administration of a drug when unforeseen side effects are detected. But they refer to the EMA note in which he explains that at the moment there is only a temporary relationship, but not a causal one. That is, the thrombi occurred after the administration of the vaccine, but not as a consequence of it, that is known. AtraZeneca, continue these sources, have proceeded to a quality review of the lots of the vaccine and have not found any defect.

Five other European countries (Austria, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Luxembourg) had already decided to suspend the administration of a batch, to which Italy joined this Thursday, after the Austrian authorities detected two serious thrombi after inoculation. One resulted in the death of a person 10 days after the vaccine and the other was hospitalized with a pulmonary embolism (blockage of the arteries in the lungs) after being vaccinated, according to informs the EMA. Subsequently, two other cases of thrombi have been detected in this country. It is unknown whether these cases are related to vaccination.

This same batch, of one million doses, has been distributed in 17 countries, including Spain. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, sent a message of tranquility this Thursday in an interview in La Sexta: “In Spain there have been no cases and the relationship between the vaccine and the death of a person due to it has not yet been established. received. In Spain there are no cases of thrombus related to the vaccine, only minor effects. Prudence and tranquility, we are in good hands ”.

The EMA safety committee is reviewing the reports and investigating the cases reported with the batch, as well as all other thromboembolic events and other conditions related to blood clots, reported after vaccination. It can issue a recommendation on the use of this drug in the EU between this Thursday and Friday, according to a source from the agency, based in Amsterdam, cited by Efe. The information available to date indicates that the number of this type of cases in vaccinated people is not greater than that observed in the general population. As of March 9, 2021, 22 cases of thromboembolic events had been reported among the three million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca medicine in the EU.