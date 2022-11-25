By Hritika Sharma

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said his team should find another intensity when they face world champions France in Qatar’s World Cup Group D in a crucial clash on Saturday, after being left with a smaller amount of points than they expected for this moment in the tournament.

The Danes were held to a goalless draw by Tunisia in their World Cup opener on Tuesday, while France crushed Australia 4-1 to top the group and could qualify for the last 16 with a game to spare. if Hjulmand’s team wins.

Denmark, which in the 2002 World Cup beat France in the group stage contributing to the French elimination at that stage of the tournament, has beaten Les Bleus twice in the League of Nations this year –2 x 1 in Paris and 2 x 0 in Copenhagen– and Hjulmand said his charges could get another win despite their opponents being among the tournament favourites.

“Tomorrow’s game is obviously an important game for us after the start we had. It is an opponent that belongs at the top of football. The quality and talent they have in France at the moment is spectacular,” Hjulmand told reporters on Friday.

“The way they played (against Australia) was also a bit different from the two games we played against them. I have great respect for France, but I also know how strong we are. We tested them a few times.”

“Obviously this is a new tournament, a bigger tournament. But we know that if we play our best, we have a chance of getting a good result, and that’s what we’re aiming for. To be able to do that, we have to make a big step forward in quality compared to the first match, ”he said.

French striker Olivier Giroud, 36, is level with Thierry Henry on a record 51 international goals after scoring twice against Australia, and Hjulmand was wary of the threat the Milan striker poses.

“It’s a pleasure to see more and more forwards in old age using experience in how to move in the area and how to be dangerous, more calm in the way they play and in their position,” said Hjulmand.

“He’s probably even better than he’s ever been before. France have an unbelievable amount of top players.”