It had already happened with Sweden



Copenhagen denounced the violation of Danish airspace by a Russian reconnaissance plane and summoned the Russian ambassador on the matter. This was announced by the head of Danish diplomacy. “The Russian ambassador will be summoned to the foreign ministry tomorrow. Another Russian violation of Danish airspace. This is completely unacceptable and particularly worrying in the current situation”, wrote Jeppe Kofod on Twitter.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when a Russian reconnaissance plane flew into Danish airspace east of Bornholm (Danish Baltic island) before entering Swedish airspace, the latter part of the episode being rendered noted yesterday by the Swedish defense.