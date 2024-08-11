Denmark | Minister: Danish gangs hire young Swedes to do their dirty work – Denmark increases border checks on the Swedish border

Denmark|There will be more checks on trains and cars on the Juutinrauma bridge.

Denmark to intensify border checks on the Swedish border due to organized crime, Denmark’s Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard reported the news agency AFP and a British newspaper on Friday of the Financial Times (FT) according to

Police checks will be increased on trains and cars crossing the Juutinrauma bridge. The bridge connects the metropolitan areas of Malmö and Copenhagen.

“We are increasing surveillance to increase security, but also to prevent hired Swedish child soldiers from entering Copenhagen to carry out tasks related to gang conflicts,” Hummelgaard said, according to the FT.

Hummelgaard’s it is a frightening phenomenon that Danish gangs hire young Swedes to do their “dirty work”.

According to the Swedish police, criminal gangs often use children to commit murders, because children receive lighter sentences than adults, FT reports.

According to Hummelgaard, clashes between Danish gangs are coordinated from outside the Western world, such as Lebanon, Dubai or Iraq.

of Denmark parliament just before its summer recess approved a large number of ways to make the police better able to fight organized crime, Hummelgaard said.

The Danish Ministry of Justice said on Friday that it will also increase intelligence cooperation with Sweden. Denmark, for example, places a Danish police officer permanently in the Stockholm police force.

Since the beginning of April, Swedes have already been linked to 25 cases related to organized crime in Denmark, Hummelgaard said.

For example, three Swedish minors have been arrested after the shootings in Denmark in recent weeks.