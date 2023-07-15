Home page World

The Danish “mad drive” law hits a German: Because he drove 100 km/h too fast, he lost his car.

Varde – A Danish law against recklessness in road traffic has hit a German. The “Insane Driving Act” gives the authorities the opportunity to take tough action. It’s called the “Vanvidskørsel” law in Danish and punishes some speeders with what is probably the harshest measure: the loss of their own car. This has now happened to a 19-year-old German. Also in Kassel, the police took the key from a speeder.

The “Vanvidskørsel” Act: Reckless driving is defined under the Danish Traffic and Criminal Code

Driving at a speed of at least 200 km/h

Driving at a speed of at least 100 km/h and more than twice the speed limit in the area.

Driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level greater than 2.00

Negligent homicide under particularly aggravating circumstances

Particularly reckless driving

Deliberately creating an imminent danger to the life or property of any person.

Under particularly aggravating circumstances, negligently causing significant damage to the body or health of a person

Source: Politi.dk

Denmark: Insane driving law also applies to company cars

The speed limit on Danish motorways is 130 km/h, 80 km/h outside of town and 50 km/h in town. The Danish manager magazine lederne.dk points out that the harsh penalties can also affect companies: If an employee comes into conflict with the “mad driving” law, the company loses the car – regardless of whether it is leased or company-owned.

Companies could protect themselves against this by proving, among other things, that they did not know that the driver wanted to drive recklessly – but the legal situation is still unclear as to the details. The law has therefore been in effect since 2021. For comparison: These are the penalties for illegal car racing in Germany.

“Insane drive”: 19-year-old German loses car in Denmark

The 19-year-old German is according to the Danish police portal politi.dk his car now off: he was flashed at 182 km/h in an area where 80 km/h were allowed. The man was flashed last Monday – his car was then confiscated a few days later, on Thursday.

“We are very pleased that we managed to get the driver charged and the car confiscated. Insane driving is totally unacceptable behavior,” said the head of the Police Traffic Department South and South Jutland, Police Commissioner Eli Jepsen Gejsing. The young German has already left Denmark – without his car. There was therefore no reason for remand custody. But further legal consequences await the speeder. (cat)