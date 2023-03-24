DEA invited Nord Stream to take part in the lifting of the object found near the gas pipeline

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) has invited the operator of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, to participate in an operation to recover an object found near the gas pipeline. This is reported RIA News.

lifting operation

The Danish authorities invited the operator to participate in the lifting of an object found near the gas pipeline in order to “further clarify its nature.” The operation will take place with the assistance of the Ministry of Defense of the country. The DEA intends to wait for a response from Nord Stream 2 AG before taking action.

The regulator also posted a photo of the “object”. It has a cylindrical shape with a height of about 40 centimeters and a diameter of 10 centimeters. It is assumed that the object may be a marine smoke buoy.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow assumes the presence of another explosive device on the Nord Stream. According to him, Russia has requested from Denmark the opportunity to test the pipeline. Putin specified that a column-antenna was found 30 kilometers from the site of the explosion on the gas pipeline.

Investigation of sabotage

Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations announced that a vote in the UN Security Council (SC) on a draft Russian resolution on the investigation of sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines will take place on March 27. The meeting will start at 15:00 (22:00 Moscow time).

Explosions occurred on September 26, 2022, on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe at once – Nord Stream and the unlaunched Nord Stream 2. They led to large-scale gas leaks. Accidents were recorded in the territorial waters of Sweden and Denmark.

On March 16, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lökke Rasmussen said that Russia would not participate in the Nord Stream investigation. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called this decision a scam.

In turn, the head of the Russian department, Sergei Lavrov, called for an objective investigation into the undermining of the Nord Streams. He warned that if the process was blocked, Moscow would think about a response.

Earlier, Russia published in the UN correspondence with Copenhagen, Berlin and Stockholm on the investigation of the explosion of gas pipelines. The documents prove that Moscow has insufficient information about the progress of the process.

Russia’s position

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the sabotage was planned at the state level. He also called nonsense the version that activists associated with Ukraine participated in the bombings.

The fact that this is a terrorist attack is no longer a secret to anyone, I think everyone has already recognized this. Moreover, the terrorist act, quite obviously, was committed at the state level, because no lovers of such actions can commit Vladimir Putin President of Russia

On March 7, The New York Times published US intelligence data, according to which Ukrainian-backed forces were behind the sabotage of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines. Intelligence also believes that the executors of the operation were citizens of Ukraine and Russia, who are not related to the armed forces and special services.

On February 8, American investigative journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an investigation in which he accused the United States of organizing attacks on Nord Stream. In his opinion, American divers, under cover of conducting exercises, planted explosives to organize sabotage on gas pipelines.