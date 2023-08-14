He added that he called the Dutch F-16s into action on Monday morning, but the Russian bombers were intercepted before they could enter NATO-monitored Dutch airspace and have now returned.

A spokesman for the Royal Netherlands Air Force stated that aircraft are intercepted if they do not have a unique identification code, flight plan or one-on-one conversation.

He also said that Russian aircraft violating the airspace of a European country or approaching it is not uncommon.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry said that long-range planes made planned flights in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Baltic, Barents, Norwegian, East Siberian, Chukchi, Beaufort Seas and the Arctic Ocean.

The event featured Tu-160 and Tu-95ms strategic missile carriers, as well as Tu-22m3 long-range bombers. The longest flight took more than 7 hours.

It reported that fighter escort was provided by the crews of Su-35s, Su-27s and MiG-31s ​​of the Navy’s Aerospace Forces and Naval Air Force.

“All flights were carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace,” said the commander of long-range aviation, Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash.

“Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over neutral waters in the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black Sea, Baltic Sea and Pacific Ocean,” he stressed.