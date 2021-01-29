According to news reports, the Danish government plans to set up an aid program worth 170 billion kroner (28 billion dollars) to support companies affected by the decision to extend the closure measures to address the Corona pandemic.

TV 2 reported that the new measures include loans and deferral of fees and taxes imposed on companies, without specifying the source of this information.

And Bloomberg News reported that the government will announce details of the plan later on Friday.

The government of Denmark has extended the lockdown measures nationwide, as part of efforts to combat new mutated strains of the Coronavirus.