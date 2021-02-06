The Danish government said that travelers arriving by land or sea from Sunday will be required to undergo a coronavirus test in order to be allowed entry.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Transport and Health said that after taking the test, Danish citizens and foreigners will have to self-isolate for 10 days.

The new rules included taking the test no later than 24 hours after the entry time. Foreign nationals who do not have residency in Denmark may be required to submit a negative test at the border as well.

And in January, a requirement was applied to all passengers arriving in Denmark, requiring them to present a negative test certificate to detect the Coronavirus no more than 24 hours before boarding a flight bound for Denmark.

These steps were aimed at preventing the spread of new strains of the Corona virus that are more rapidly spreading, including the one that was initially discovered in Britain.

Failure to comply with the new rules includes a fine of 3,500 kroner ($ 567).

The country with a population of 5.8 million people has recorded about 200,000 cases of Coronavirus and 2,201 deaths related to the “Covid-19” disease caused by the emerging corona virus.