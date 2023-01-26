Danish Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said, in an interview with the Danish television station TV2, that Denmark intends to impose compulsory conscription on women in the army, just like men now.

Bloomberg News reported that women can enlist in the army, while men are generally required to serve if they are called up under a lottery system. This measure has the support of many women’s organizations and comes at a time when Denmark, like the rest of Europe, is providing increasing levels of support to Ukraine in the war with Russia.