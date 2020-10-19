Denmark In Denmark, parties call for investigation into suspected harassment by mayor of Copenhagen

After consultation, the parties will decide whether Mayor Jensen should be encouraged to resign or continue in office.

All The Copenhagen city government parties, with the exception of the Social Democrats, want an independent inquiry into the mayor Frank Jensen allegations of harassment. The parties spoke on the issue in a joint statement late Sunday.

According to the parties, they want Jensen to be heard, after which they decide whether Jensen should be encouraged to resign or continue in office.

Jensen, the mayor and vice-chairman of the Social Democratic Party, is accused of sexually harassing two women. The newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported on the matter on Friday.

Another woman who spoke to the magazine said the harassment took place in 2012, when she was 23 years old, when then-51-year-old Jensen put her hand on the woman’s thigh and from there under this dress.

Jensen responded to the allegations on Facebook on Friday.

“It’s an event and a situation that I remember differently. But it is a fact that some women have felt that I have crossed borders, and that is my sole responsibility, ”Jensen wrote.

Jensen has previously been accused twice of inappropriate behavior against women younger than herself at Christmas parties in 2004 and 2011.

The Social Democrats have sided behind Jensen.