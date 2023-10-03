Naja Lyberth was little more than a child when during a medical check-up at school, without her consent or that of her parents, a contraceptive coil was implanted in her. Today Naja Lyberthborn in 1962 in Greenland, is a psychologist and activist leading the Danish Coil Campaignthe battle against birth control policies carried out by the Danish government to the detriment of the Inuit, an Arctic people originally from the island which has been an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark since 1814.

Six years ago Lyberth told his story for the first time, then also taken up by Danish TV in a 2022 podcast – Spiralkampagnenthe contraceptive coil campaign – which brought to light documents certifying that Between 1966 and 1970, approximately 4,500 Inuit were implanted with a spiral., about half of Greenland’s fertile women. Not only. In 1951 the Danish government took 22 Inuit children away from their families to conduct some sort of social experiment: an atrocity for which the Danish authorities only apologized to the Inuit community in 2020.

Although the implantation of the Lyberth spiral did not cause any permanent damage, this was not the case for many others: many had to endure acute pain, internal bleeding and abdominal infections for years which in many cases led to a hysterectomy. Naja Lyberth and a group of over sixty women they therefore decided to ask for compensation – in the sum of around 40 thousand euros – from the Danish government, announcing that they were ready to take legal action in the event of a refusal.

After the success of the podcast Spiralkampagnen, the Danish government and the autonomous government of Greenland have established an independent investigative commission with the task of investigating the contraceptive practices practiced in Greenland from 1960 to 1991, the year in which the island’s health system became autonomous: the result of the commission’s work , which began after many delays, is expected to be released in spring 2025.