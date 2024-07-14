While Europeans generate greenhouse gas emissions by driving or flying to their long summer vacations, Denmark is trying to reduce those emissions by taxing cows’ burps and flatulence to combat climate change.

The Danish government believes that taxing methane produced by livestock will improve citizens’ lives by reducing global temperatures. Therefore, from 2030, livestock farmers will be taxed around R$100 per tonne of carbon dioxide (CO two ) equivalent emitted by its cattle. This rate will increase to around R$235 by 2035.

The average cow emits the equivalent of about three tons of CO two per year in methane, so each cow will cost farmers R$272 in 2030, rising to around R$680 in 2035.

Other animals, such as sheep and pigs, are also subject to the tax, but emit less methane due to differences in the chemistry of their digestive systems.

However, two professors – William A. van Wijngaarden of York University in Canada and William Happer of Princeton University – argue that restrictions on methane emissions “are not justified by the facts.”

Currently, the CO two makes up about 420 ppm (parts per million), or 0.042% of the atmosphere. Methane is much smaller, at 1.9 ppm, or about 0.0002% of the atmosphere.

Methane is increasing in the atmosphere at a rate of about 0.0076 ppm per year, while CO two is increasing at a rate 300 times faster, or 2.3 ppm per year.

The methane molecule is about 30 times more efficient at trapping heat than the carbon dioxide molecule. Therefore, methane contributes about one-tenth of the warming from CO two .

Effect on the economy

Denmark’s new livestock tax will increase food prices. Beef and milk prices will rise, affecting the country’s entire economy. Denmark’s economy contracted by 1.8% last quarter and the inflation rate is 2.1%, but inflation is expected to rise with the new livestock tax. The tax will disproportionately affect middle- and low-income workers.

At the same time, farmers and ranchers will see smaller profit margins. Some will reduce their cow numbers and switch to other animals or grains. Others may sell their farms and change careers.

In the United States, most beef cattle farms are small. According to the Department of Agriculture In the US, 54% of cattle farms had fewer than 20 cows. On such a farm, raising a cow costs almost R$5,000 per year.

A methane tax in the US identical to Denmark’s would be equivalent to an additional 15% tax on livestock. This would be devastating for small farmers who are already being squeezed by rising operating costs.

Danish policy taxes carbon at $235 per ton (at current exchange rates). This so-called social cost of carbon is even higher in the US and is an easily manipulated price tag that the government places on carbon emissions.

Last fall, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed R$1,030 per ton as the social cost of carbon to make their policies seem worth the regulatory burden. If taxed at that price level, a 20-cow farm would owe Uncle Sam an additional almost R$60,000 per year.

Effect on carbon emissions

Denmark’s total of 1.5 million cows account for about 0.1% of the European Union’s 3.6 billion tonnes of annual greenhouse gas emissions.

The graph below compares greenhouse gas emissions from Danish livestock with emissions across Denmark and the wider European Union.

When it comes to the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide, CO two issued in Denmark is no different from CO two issued anywhere else in the world.

Whether Danish lawmakers are concerned about climate change caused by CO two the cost of tax policy needs to be weighed against the overall effect on emissions.

In 2022, India emitted 189 million tonnes more than in 2021. That’s more than four times the total carbon footprint of Denmark. The chart below shows the growth in India’s carbon emissions erasing the reduction in emissions provided by eliminating all Danish livestock.

Effect on global climate

Economics aside, this policy will have no effect on global temperatures. Even if the entire European Union stopped all emissions (including livestock), global temperatures would be reduced by just 0.12 degrees Celsius by the year 2100, assuming increased climate sensitivity to carbon.

These numbers are calculated using the climate calculator from Heritage Foundationwhich uses a government climate model. (You can use the calculator yourself here.)

From Denmark to California

While such policies may seem unlikely to be implemented in the freedom-loving US, similarly intrusive regulations have already been implemented across a range of sectors. These regulations affect everything in the US, from plants large-scale energy and industry automotive to everyday household items such as gas stoveswater heaters and gardening equipment.

In some states, including New York and California, building codes now prohibit gas hookups in many new construction projects, denying residents the right to decide for themselves which energy sources to use.

Since January 1st, it has become illegal purchase gasoline-powered lawn equipment such as lawn mowers, leaf blowers or chainsaws in California. This law will cost lawn care businesses more than $1 billion and will increase the price of lawn care services, causing job losses and business closures.

It’s time to stop perpetuating the fairy tale that taxing cow burps will reduce global temperatures. Such regulations only increase food costs and overall inflation, further exacerbating poverty.

