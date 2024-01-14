Bowing before the queen, his mother Margaret. This was the first act of Frederick X, new king of Denmark after Margaret II's decision to abdicate after 52 years of reign. The handover took place during a cabinet meeting at Christiansborg Palace in the capital Copenhagen, where Queen Margaret signed a declaration of abdication, officially transferring the crown to Frederick. This was reported by the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (Dr).

Thousands of people took to the streets of the Danish capital to witness the moment in which the new king, together with his wife and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, appeared on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace. It is a symbolic moment that publicly proclaims the accession to the throne of the new king, as provided for by the Constitution in force since 1849.