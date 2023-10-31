Summary of the report

Denmark is running a state program to dismantle “parallel societies” of non-Western immigrants, aiming to reduce ghettos and promote integration by 2030.

Strategies include relocating tenants and diversifying school environments for immigrant children.

The program has broad political support, but it also faces criticism regarding potential discrimination and effectiveness.

Last Saturday (28), hundreds of thousands marched through the streets of London, Baghdad, Kuala Lumpur, Istanbul, Wellington, Rome, and Stockholm calling on Israel to end its military response to the terrorist attack it suffered less than a month ago. Many of the protesters said they were only concerned about Palestinian children and the lives of other innocent civilians in Gaza, but chanted “Palestine free of the river [Jordão] to the sea [Mediterrâneo]”, a song that is far from innocent, as a Palestine that runs from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea would mean the elimination of Israel. Another of the capitals where the song was sung is Copenhagen, Denmark.

The small Scandinavian country, however, is the only one on the list that has an ongoing state program that directly addresses a concern prompted by the march: that immigrants are bringing values ​​incompatible with the West to their neighborhoods. Since 2018, Denmark has reduced by two-thirds the number of ghettos, or “parallel societies”, that immigrants occupy by speaking their own language and avoiding integrating into the local culture. The goal is to be free of this type of community by 2030, reaching a maximum threshold of 30% of non-Western immigrants in all residential areas of the country. Until last year, ten parallel societies remained.

The plan, which replaced the term “ghetto” with “parallel society”, was implemented because “holes were opened in the map of Denmark”, says the program’s founding document in 2018. The idea is not to expel immigrants from the country, but to dilute their presence in residential areas so that they can be reintegrated more easily. To achieve this, the government uses strategies such as relocating tenants from state-owned housing and privatizing social housing so that the new owners can implement the policy. Furthermore, children of immigrants are integrated into schools in more diverse environments than they would have in their original communities.

For the authors of the document, these communities isolated from the surrounding culture “do not actively participate in the acquisition of the Danish language, in society and in the job market. We have a group of citizens who do not embrace Danish norms and values.” In a rare case of continuity, Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister since 2019 and leader of the Social Democratic party (therefore, with a left-wing intellectual base), supports the policy, which was implemented by her predecessor Lars Rasmussen, from the right-wing Venstre party.

Since 2010, Danish authorities have maintained a list of parallel companies. To be considered parallel, a community must have a majority of the local population of non-Western origin and exhibit levels of income, crime, unemployment and educational levels considered problematic. In 2021, three additional categories of communities under observation were included, by vote of a large majority in parliament: “prevention areas”, “vulnerable residential areas” and “transformation areas”. The first two have criteria that suggest a risk of parallel society, the last category is for regions where the policy is being applied.

It’s working? One report

April 2022 from the Ministry of the Interior and Health reports that since 2020, relocations have led to “more employment, more access to higher education and primary education, and higher average income.” Officials report that the proportion of immigrant children “with at least one parent with no connection to the labor market or education in the previous 12 months fell from 71% in 2016 to 56% in 2021.” Crime presented the least positive result, remaining stable or increasing slightly in parallel societies from 2018 to 2021.

On the 9th, the Danish Ministry of Social, Housing and Elderly Affairs published

that the parallel societies plan “has entered a crucial phase” and held a discussion summit inviting other ministries, mayors, deputies and directors of neighborhood organizations in Tingbjerg, a suburban neighborhood in Copenhagen that has been freed from ghettos. 1500 new private homes were built on site, along with new green areas and a daycare center.

Minister Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil declared that “all children must have the opportunity to grow up in a safe environment” and that “if we are going to be successful in integration, it does not help us to have areas in which the majority culture [local] It’s not the culture of the majority [geral]. Coherence is created by coexistence across cultural and social divisions. We have made great progress on the parallel societies agreement, but there is still some way to go to reach the goal.”

The Danish newspaper Berlingske commented

that the anti-Israel protests created embarrassment for the ministry: “more than half of the participants at the parallel societies summit pointed out to the minister the big elephant in the room”, said the publication one day after the meeting and three days after the terrorist attack in Hamas. “Integration is progressing, the number of parallel societies is falling, but why are hundreds choosing to protest against Israel while the terrorist organization Hamas is still killing civilians?”

According to the news site TV 2 Kosmopol, at least four pro-Palestine protests have taken place in the Danish capital since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, attended by hundreds to thousands of people. The photos show squares with many Palestinian flags and participants wearing the Islamic veil and scarf keffiyeh, with the checkered pattern used by Yasser Arafat. In the same period, there were more discreet pro-Israel events, such as a dinner promoted by the Jewish Society, with 222 guests, to remember the hostages taken by Hamas.

School integration has brought attention-grabbing headlines. Following an influx of children of non-Western immigrants at Munkevænget school in the town of Kolding, the education magazine Folkeskolen, in short

coverage by other vehicles, said that “the school suffers from a large group of students with threatening, aggressive and disrespectful behavior directed towards teachers and other students”. The group reportedly created a “haram police” (a Muslim term for prohibited foods and items) that harasses other students if they eat pork and pressures them to observe the Ramadan fast. Three teachers resigned and accused the board of indolence. A student in the aggressive group threatened to rape the daughter of one of the teachers. There is also retaliation: an unpopular group of four or five anti-Islam activists burned a Koran outside the school this month, surrounded by 15 police officers. Classes were canceled during the protest.

Criticism of the program to dismantle parallel companies in Denmark

For the Danish government, Brazil is not the West. Included in the category are members of the European Union and exceptions such as Australia, Canada, USA, New Zealand and the Vatican. “According to critics, the effect of this is that non-Western disproportionately means non-white,” commented the newspaper a year ago Copenhagen Post, the largest in the country in English. Speaking to the newspaper, academic David Secchi, from the University of Southern Denmark, said he was “shocked by the allegations that were being made without a shred of evidence” in the plan. “There is nothing called a ‘parallel society’ in the academic world. There is no literature about it.” He made computer models that would have shown that “people with a similar set of non-Western values ​​are very unlikely to cluster together in a specific area of ​​a city.”

Indian engineer Amandeep Midha, who has been in the country for a decade, feels discriminated against and had to change his plans to move to a certain neighborhood so as not to increase the local percentage of non-Western residents. “The entire understanding of an immigrant [do governo] is based on a stereotype of a patriarchal, brutal, half-terrorist Arab from the Middle East,” he complained to Copenhagen Post. “Imagine the fate of these people. The next generation will grow up thinking they were kicked out of some neighborhood because of the color of their skin,” he adds.

The largest parallel society in the country, in the bottom 10 list, is Mjølnerparken, a condominium in the capital’s Nørrebro neighborhood, which has 80% non-Westerners among its 1500 inhabitants. At the end of 2021, the British magazine The Economist reported that residents were using their balconies to display protest messages such as “I will never move.” In January this year, the housing agency of the Ministry of the Interior and Health approved the sale of two condominium blocks. The tenants filed a discrimination lawsuit against the ministry.

In May 2022, the Danish Parliament passed a series of pieces of legislation to adjust the welcome of Ukrainian refugees. Fleeing war since the Russian invasion and considered non-Western by the country’s norms, they were distributed throughout residential areas in accordance with norms against the formation of ghettos or parallel societies.