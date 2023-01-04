Denmark, first year without bank robberies. Beppe Grillo: “Let’s take an example”

“Let’s take an example”. Beppe Grillo returns to ask for an end to cash, citing the case of Denmark, which for the first time in 2022 has not recorded any robberies in its banks.

“The Nordic country had only one bank robbery in 2021, down from 222 two decades ago. Last year, in 2022, none happened ”, underlined the founder of the 5 Star Movement in his blog post.

“Of about 800 bank branches, only about 20 still have staff handling deposits and withdrawals,” he said, continuing to praise the Scandinavian country’s policies. “The reduction in the number of cashiers in Denmark is largely due to the fact that most payments are made via payment cards or other digital payment options,” the comedian added. “The Danish central bank reported in March last year that the use of cash has almost halved, from 23% of payments in 2017 to 12% in 2021”. “Definitely one of the many more reasons to be a cashless company,” Grillo reiterated at the end of the post.

Together with the basic income, the use of cash was one of the issues that most divided the parties of the current majority from the 5 Star Movement. In the budget law approved last week, parliament confirmed the increase in the cash limit requested by the Meloni government, which went from 1,000 to 5,000 euros.

Another symbolic measure of the defense of cash, namely the abolition of the obligation to accept card payments for sums up to 30 euros, has not passed the scrutiny of parliament and has been shelved.