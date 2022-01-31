The coronavirus is history. That is what society would like to hear after two years of continuous confinements and restrictions that have turned our daily lives upside down. And it is, precisely, the premise with which the population of Denmark will live from this Tuesday, whose Government shelves the pandemic and lifts the health and safety measures in order to return to the pre-Covid era. In the words of the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, “we say goodbye to restrictions and welcome life as we knew it before the coronavirus”.

The end of the epidemic in the Nordic country, the first in Europe to take this step, is “incredibly good” news, Frederiksen celebrated. “It is time to put the pandemic behind us and move on. This marks the transition to a new era for all of us because Denmark will once again be an open society.” As of today, the Danes are not obliged to wear a mask in public spaces, unless required by commercial, hotel or service establishments. Capacity and time restrictions are also lifted.

What is the main reason to put an end to the epidemic? The immunization plan. “Vaccines have turned out to be what we thought, a super weapon that has given strong protection against the virus. For this reason, the Executive has decided that covid should no longer be considered a threat to society, ”explained the prime minister. For this reason, he thanked the “performance of the entire society”, which “assumed responsibility, was vaccinated and took care of itself”, showing “a sense of community” without which it could not have come “so far and so fast” to the end of measures. In this sense, 60% of the 5.8 million Danes have received a booster dose, one month before the schedule set by the health authorities. And the most vulnerable people can now get the fourth vaccine. However, Frederiksen clarified that the disease is still present.

In fact, the decision was made, curiously, on the same day that the Health authorities confirmed the second highest number of daily cases since the start of the epidemic after reaching 46,747 positives. However, the Government believes it can deal with the situation without any problem. In total, until last Tuesday there were 1.4 million cases and more than 3,600 deaths from the virus. Perhaps for this reason, the Danish authorities will maintain some restrictions in force for four more weeks, especially for tourists who have not been vaccinated, and depending on the country of origin. In these cases, a negative covid test must be presented and a quarantine period must be kept.

They recommend isolating



It should be noted that, although it is not mandatory, in Denmark it will continue to be “recommended” to isolate yourself for four days in case you test positive for covid, according to the National Health Agency. The infection rate is high, “but our current assessment is that the epidemic will soon reach its peak,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.

Although it is the first European country to shelve the pandemic, other areas of Asia such as China, Australia or New Zealand have already gone ahead and announced the end of their security measures to come face to face with reality some time later. The expansion of the omicron variant and the registration of new outbreaks forced governments to impose restrictions again so that the situation would not go further.