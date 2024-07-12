Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

In the Ukraine war, howitzers are increasingly proving their effectiveness against Putin’s troops. Denmark is financing 18 new artillery pieces to support them.

Kiev – The new agreement between Ukraine and Denmark is bearing its first fruits. 18 Ukrainian howitzers – financed by Denmark – are to be ready for use in the Ukraine war in the coming months. In the new agreement between Kyiv and Copenhagen, the Scandinavian country buys Ukrainian-made weapons and donates them directly to Kiev’s troops to wage the war against Wladimir Putin finance.

Because: Ukraine’s defence budget is far from sufficient to meet the defence demands against Russia’s troops, such as the Kyiv Independent reported. By supporting the Ukrainian defense industry, production capacities are to be increased directly on site.

Ukrainian forces fire a Bohdana self-propelled howitzer at a Russian position in the Kharkiv region. The gun turret mounted on the truck chassis allows for great mobility. © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Artillery guns in the Ukraine war: a big advantage against Putin’s troops

The funded 2S22 Bohdana artillery system is essentially an artillery gun mounted on a truck chassis. The advantage of the combination: the gun can fire several salvos of shots and change position a few minutes later – in order to avoid enemy attacks. This is a major advantage over conventional artillery guns, which are towed by other military vehicles and are relatively immobile once installed at the desired location.

A weapons specialist commented to the Kyiv Independent and stated: “In terms of hardware – the actual artillery part – it is fully equivalent to modern western howitzers with a 155/52 barrel.” And the Ukraine War shows how important artillery still is in war. Although there are technologically far more precise rockets and cruise missiles, artillery, due to its simplicity, is less vulnerable to Russia’s electronic countermeasures, as Business Insider reported about.

Although GPS-based air strikes on enemy targets remain an important tool in the Ukraine war, Moscow’s military is constantly developing new methods to counter state-of-the-art Western weapons.

Artillery systems also in Germany for the Ukraine war: RCH 155 wheeled howitzer from KNDS

Artillery guns, on the other hand, are immune to the Russians’ attempts to jam them. Artillery shells are unguided – the target is aimed manually. The ammunition fired is also without electronics. Lieutenant General Esa Pulkkinen, a member of the Finnish Ministry of Defense, told the Wall Street Journal: “They are immune to any type of jammer and reach their target regardless of the type of electronic warfare (of the enemy, Editor’s note:).“

The use of the howitzer and artillery systems in Ukraine-War has also been recognized in Germany. According to the military magazine hard point A combat simulation conducted by KNDS Germany demonstrated the effectiveness of the armed forces-Wheeled howitzer against enemy tanks.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

The RCH 155 wheeled howitzer from the German-French armaments company KNDS proved to be extremely effective against enemy tanks in the test. The big advantage: the wheeled howitzer can also use its artillery gun while driving and is therefore even more mobile than, for example, the Ukrainian Bohdana artillery system. (sure)